NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One of the nation's most renowned civil rights leaders and activists is set be a Distinguished Guest Lecturer for Tennessee State University (TSU) next semester.
Rev. Al Sharpton will be a featured lecturer in the area of political science grounded in social justice during the academic term, according to the university.
“His presence means our students will be able to engage with a piece of history at a time when his insight is more relevant than ever before," TSU President Glenda Glover said.
Sharpton said he is thrilled for the semester that kicks off in January.
“It’s my honor to be a distinguished guest lecturer at Tennessee State University in the Spring of 2021 during such a historic time in American history,” said Sharpton. “The course I will teach will examine political science and social justice from the lens of recent cases—many of which I have directly worked on as a civil rights leader and it will look at shifting politics in the new administration relating to issues directly impacting Black communities. As a young teenage civil rights activist, I dreamt that I’d someday attend a HBCU, and as fate would have it, I am doing so as a distinguished lecturer.”
The last time he visited the university was in 2014 to take up the cause to have TSU's 1957-1959 Men's Championship Basketball Team inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. His efforts and others succeeded with its inducted into the hall of fame in 2019.
