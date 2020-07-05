NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dozens of pictures of lost pets are posted on the Metro Animal Control window.
A lot of pets ran off on the Fourth of July after being spooked by fireworks.
Jessica Hoffman works at the shelter and says their employees were out on the streets on the Fourth of July, looking for scared pets.
"For the past several years, that has been what we have been doing and we have seen great results from that," Hoffman said. "Getting animals back where they belong, so they don't have to be in the shelter."
Hoffman says there are lots of resources online to help you try and find a lost pet. One is petharbor.com.
"[That] is where all the animals that are in our building in our care are posted, and that website updates every hour," Hoffman said.
You can also check Nextdoor and Facebook lost and found groups in your area.
If your neighbors continue to light fireworks throughout the rest of the week, Hoffman advises keeping your pets indoors during that time so they don't get scared and run off.
You can also ask your vet for other ways to calm your pets down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.