SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) — Third shift workers at the General Motors plant in Spring Hill will have to wait even longer before returning to work.
A spokesperson for the auto manufacturing giant told News4 the company informed its employees Monday afternoon that the return of third shift has been postponed.
The spokesperson released the following statement:
Due to near-term supply constraints and the need to further evaluate market conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to postpone the return of third shift operations at Spring Hill Assembly. At this time, we do not have an official return date for third shift. We will continue to monitor business and market conditions moving forward.
First and second shift workers returned earlier this month.
The third shift was added back in April 2018. As many as 700 people found work when third shift was reinstated. It had been eliminated in 2017.
