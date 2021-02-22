FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - "I had a lot of teachers that taught me if you read, you can travel anywhere you want to go. If you just make your mind up to do something, then you can be or do whatever you want to do."
That same lesson is what Evelyn Hickerson continues to teach. She taught students, including myself, inside Williamson County classrooms for 39 years.
But after she retired a few years ago, she knew there was more for her to do.
"When I lost my mother, my husband and I had been working with children. What we decided to do was take some of the seed money from my mother's inheritance in order to start working with children in Williamson County," Hickerson said.
The Gentry Educational Foundation was then born. A non-profit focusing on elevating children's education.
"We have certified teachers that have been able to help them to navigate through the struggle," she explained.
Now virtual, students K-high school can get free help with subjects like math and English. But the foundation takes it a step further by providing piano classes and even book clubs.
"Sometimes in the brown and black community, children do not have a lot of positive examples. Not a lot of exposure as a child. When you have parents that are calling you and wanting to know if there is anything that you have that would help their children... mentally, emotionally, academically, that makes you feel good and that makes you work harder," Hickerson said.
Gentry's Educational Foundation lost around $89,000 because of the pandemic.
If you are interested in donating or getting involved as an educator, they're accepting applications for certified teachers. They even offer online classes for parents.
