NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Retired Tennessee State Representative Ben West Jr. has died, according to Metro Councilman Steve Glover on Facebook.
West, a Democrat, was the District 60 member of the Tennessee House of Representatives joining in 1985.
West was also Vice President of First American National Bank from 1960 to 1984, Vice President of Southtrust Bank from 1987 to 1994, and was the owner of Security Express, LLC since 1996.
