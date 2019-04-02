Kay Wade was inside the White House Walmart when she heard the frantic calls for help.
"Finally someone came over, kind of in my vicinity, and said, 'does anybody know CPR," said Wade.
As a retired nurse, Wade knew exactly what to do.
She began doing CPR on the man who had turned blue.
Then she asked for the one life saving tool she was sure they had, an AED machine.
"I said, 'I know you've got an AED. This is Walmart,'" said Wade.
None of the employees knew if they had an AED machine and, if they did, where to find it.
Turns out, there wasn't one, and it wasn't until medics arrived with their AED, that they were finally able to bring him back to life.
"It's so important to have an AED in a place like Walmart. They see so many people every day and I know this has got to have happened time and time again," said Wade.
Distraught, Wade wrote to Walmart.
A spokesperson said they think emergency responders provide the best first response. They also said they provide training and AED machines where they're legally required to have them.
That response wasn't good enough for Wade because she said the man she saved was lucky.
Now she worries about what will happen to the next person.
"I know that they cost about $3,000. That's a drop in the bucket compared to somebody's life, especially to their children, and grandchildren, and their parents. I just can not understand why a Walmart would not have an AED," said Wade.
