HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A retired lieutenant with the Hendersonville Police Department has died after his battle with COVID-19.
According to the Hendersonville Police Department, Lt. Jim Lawson was in ICU isolation with respiratory issues on Monday, April 6. Lt. Lawson died Sunday morning from his illness.
He had served the City of Hendersonville for over 30 years.
A family member told News4 Lt. Lawson had been suffering from COVID-19.
Lawson's family sent News4 the following statement:
After fighting with all of his strength, our hero passed away this morning into the arms of Jesus. We thank everyone for the prayers during this time. He was a man of great courage, compassion and love. It was his honor to serve the city of Hendersonville, the state of Tennessee and the family of Hendersonville Church of Christ. He will be missed more than any words can say. We know with all our hearts he is hearing “well done, my good and faithful servant!
Hendersonville Police Department also sent in the following statement:
In addition, the police department mourns the loss of our brother, Jim. He was a true public servant, serving the city of Hendersonville and serving in the Tennessee State Guard. He will be missed by so many.
