NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Getting to an emergency quickly is the goal for our first responders, however too often some homes are hard to find.
But one retired first responder from Middle Tennessee came up with an idea that would bridge that gap and help with response time.
“That call has stuck with me. It kind of haunted me,” said Johnathan Harrison, CEO of The Locator 911.
Back in 2009, Harrison said a call came into his unit for a two-year-old in cardiac arrest.
“They dispatched us to a road that I was familiar with, but I also knew the addresses were notorious for being out of order,” explained Harrison.
His crews tried their best to find the home. When they finally arrived, they were four minutes past their planned arrival time.
“The mother was a single mother, and she was doing CPR on her 2-year-old. The only thing she could think to say is that they were the third on the end,” he said.
Unfortunately, the little one didn't make it. That moment was when he knew something had to change. So, he reached out to his friend Danny Cupples with an idea.
“Even in today’s world with the on-dash navigation that we have, the technology that's there, we still have trouble finding a house,” said Cupples.
Last week they launched The Locator 911, a smart LED light bulb. Since the launch, it has reached 19 states across the U.S.
“When you call 9-1-1 you just touch the app ... You dial 911. As soon as you hit dial it turns the light on the porch into that strobing beacon,” Cupples explained.
They hope this beacon will light the way for other first responders.
“If they had the locator 911 back then, we would have had those four minutes back,” said Harrison.
For more on The Locator 911, visit: https://thelocator911.com/
