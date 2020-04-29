Retail opening in parts of Tennessee

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Retailers in parts of Tennessee reopened their doors to on Wednesday morning for the first time since the"Safer at Home" order went into effect last month.
Gov. Bill Lee issued a statewide “safer-at-home” order on March 30 and with that all nonessential businesses such as retail, bars, and tourism spots closed their doors to the public.
On Wednesday, retail stores in 89 of 95 counties were able to reopen, but had to limit customer occupancy to 50-percent of store capacity. Customers were advised to wear face coverings inside store.
Employees were advised to wear dedicated cloth face coverings, gloves, and other personal protection items as recommended by the CDC. Employees should also stagger shifts, breaks, and meals to maintain social distancing.
The owner of Jondie in Franklin, Rebecca Davis told NEWS4 what reopening meant for her business.
Retail stores in 89 TN counties are getting ready to reopen today but they have several safety protocols to follow.I’m talking to the owner of this store in Franklin about what they’ve been doing to get ready to get back to business.Tune in now to @WSMV News 4 pic.twitter.com/rt0lqOiIol— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) April 29, 2020
