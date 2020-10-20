This summer we told you about Tennessee's tallest apartment building opening downtown. Melanie Layden gives us a sneak peek at what you'll be able to enjoy soon.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Coming next spring, a whole new shopping and dining experience will open in the heart of downtown Nashville.

At the corner of Fifth and Broadway, the construction project’s namesake, “5th + Broad” is well underway.

Tom Miller is the General Manager of the project. He says the project is hard to miss.

“You look out and you can see it as part of the Nashville skyline,” Miller says.

Apartments aren’t the only attraction. The whole complex will house close to sixty retail and restaurant spaces.

Tom Miller explains, “This is not your suburban mall food court. We have a lot of great things like Edlys BBQ, Prince’s Hot Chicken, Donut Distillery, and a number of others. Some have been announced and we’re trying to  keep a few surprises in our pocket, too.”

Laci Bonner is the owner of Revv Boutique and The Nash Collection and she says that she is excited to move in.

“I was looking for a new home for Nash, and this is it. Broadway has been amazing to us. We love the traffic, we love the energy, and we’re excited for 5th + Broadway.

The project will be capped off with the National Museum of African American Music as well as a rooftop concert venue that will hold two-thousand people with great views overlooking the city.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.