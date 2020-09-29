NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After the governor announced plans to reverse 89 Tennessee counties' COVID-19 restrictions, businesses are left with a choice.
Wednesday, state-mandated COVID-10 restrictions in Williamson County will be a thing of the past. "Our store, I think, is half and half in Davidson and Williamson. It's borderline," Linh Nguyen, owner of the Nail Bar and Spa in Nolensville, explained. Davidson County remains is exempt from the governor's announcement. Nguyen's nail salon, has a foot in each.
"We hope everybody keeps wearing masks, so they won't spread it," she said. Adding that even though they can abide by Williamson County's rules, they'll stick to their own policies of asking customers to wear masks and limiting their capacity. "We probably [won't] change it for a while, until, you know, we find the vaccine, find some treatment for it, then we'll be normal."
"People are going to be a little more happy [sic] when they come in here," Ian Youel, general manager of R&B Liquors in Nolensville said. Just down the road from the nail salon, they let their mask policy expire with the county's. "It's completely their choice," he explained. "They usually ask, and we're like, 'Don't worry about it, if you don't have it.'"
Youel tells News4 they plan to resume pre-COVID operations. "Business as usual."
Davidson County remains under the Nashville mayor's jursidiction.
