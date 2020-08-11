Restraining order placed on president of Fisk University

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A restraining order has been placed on the President of Fisk University Dr. Kevin Rome, Sr. after a person he used to date told police he did not feel safe around him.
The restraining order comes after an incident on August 6 where the victim told police that he received a message while at dinner. The message said he needed to stay away from "black men" and was threatened to be killed if he continued to date "black men."
According to the restraining order, the victim told police that the man who gave him the message and Rome had done the following:
- broke into his place
- wrote homophobic things on the walls
- stole things
- tampered with the plumbing to cause sewage to destroy my apartment
The victim told police the damage to his apartment happened between June 14 and 15 and he was unaware who did it.
According to the victim, Rome and him spent the night together after meeting up on the dating app "Grindr."
On June 14, police confirmed that Rome dosed the victim with GHB, knocked him unconscious, and "invited other people over to have sex" with him.
According to the restraining order, the man who gave him the message was one of the men invited to have sex with the victim.
According to the restraining order, Rome is ordered to not have any contact.
News 4 has reached out to Fisk University for comment and they are expected to release information later on Tuesday.
