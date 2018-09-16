Big-time celebrities all have crazy fans, even stalkers, but seemingly none more so than Nashville darling Taylor Swift.
But this time, a man's threats were so scary that Swift's manager, Jesse Schaudies Jr., filed for a restraining order against the man in Davidson County on Thursday.
In the complaint, Schaudies said Eric Micahel Swarbrick has "engaged in a campaign to constantly barrage Plaintiff and Ms. Swift with letters and correspondence containing repeated threats of harm" to the pop star's label, Big Machine Record Group, since Sept. 27, 2017.
However, in more recent letters, Swarbrick's strange musings and adoration turned dangerous and threatening.
In an email sent on Aug. 29, 2018, titled "The End.," Swarbrick begins the message, "I want to rape Taylor Swift."
"This is why I hate Taylor herself: I've not only been a danger to others but a danger to myself," Swarbrick's latest letter continues. "This is why I'm the last person in the world that she wants to be with because I want to rape her and her specifically...This is how I know I am Taylor's soulmate; I want to rape her and her specifically. Not just anybody. Just her
This is just one of Swarbrick's many letters laid out in the request for a restraining order.
In others, the man threatens to kill Swift on multiple occasions as well as admits to wandering around her label's office in Nashville as well as knowing her personal address in New York City and that he "saw God during a visit to Nashville, Tennessee."
According to the complaint, "Defendant's repeated unstable and delusional behavior has made Plaintiff [Schaudies] justifiably afraid that he may inflict real physical harm on Plaintiff, Ms. Swft or their colleagues and business partners, an injury the court would likely be unable to remedy. [...] The rapid escalation of behavior over a sustained period of time underscores the need to take the threat Defendant Poses to Plaintiff, Ms. Swift and their families seriously."
The restraining order, which was granted by a Nashville judge on Thursday, bars Swarbrick from contacting Schaudies, Swift or any associates directly or indirectly by phone call, text message, written communication or via social media, including "liking" or "retweeting" their posts.
Swarbrick will also violate the order by going to Swift's residence or place of business as well as attending an event that she or a family member might attend or frequenting any establishment she is known to visit.
It looks like Swift has another reason to "remember the 28th night of September." The order expires on that very day in 2019.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.