NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Assumption Church continues its restoration after being hit by March 2020 tornado.
There’s a renovation project still underway at Seventh Avenue and Monroe, but the bells are still ringing. Religious leaders said 13 months after the East Nashville tornado, they are still proudly putting the pieces together.
“The church is full of plaster and all that plaster started falling down in chunks,” Father Bede Price said.
On Tuesday, Danny McQuillan was on steeple repair with no fear of heights. He said he is not even a little bit scared.
Assumption Church was built here in Nashville in 1858. This church in Germantown is where the sermons were in German until World War I started. Inside the church, there are no pews or altar.
The golden dome outside was getting re-polished on Tuesday. Never once did anyone talk of tearing it down. Father Price said it’s a “treasure.”
“We’ve been through everything here the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the pandemic of 1918 and the most recent pandemic” Price said.
