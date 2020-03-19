NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A coalition of Nashville restaurateurs have sent a letter to the governor, imploring him to aid the workers they were forced to lay off.
Eateries around Music City have shuttered in the face of COVID-19. "The impact has been devastating," Nicky's Coal-Fired Pizza Owner, Tony Galzin, said.
"We've had to make the toughest calls of my entire career." Owner of Rolf & Daughters Phil Krajeck has stacked chairs indefinitely onto tables inside his Germantown restaurant. They're open for takeout only. "It affects so many people that you engage casually in your life," he explained. "Whether you're in a restaurant or in a coffee shop."
Galzin stopped services at his restaurant completely. Both owners were forced to lay off 90% of their workforces. "Most of those people are check to check," Galzin.
They're part of a growing list of restaurateurs calling on the state to act. "We need some payroll assistance," Galzin explained. "We need some relaxation on when taxes are going to be do. It would be great to be able to deliver alcohol."
The sent a letter to Governor Lee himself, imploring him to do his part to make sure their businesses make it to the other side. "It's really a major part of why people come here and thus it's really a major part of the workforce in Nashville."
To read the coalitions letter, click here. (https://tnactionforhospitality.com/)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.