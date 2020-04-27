Restaurants in Tennessee reopen as economy restarts

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Restaurants opened their dining areas all over the Midstate on Monday coming after Gov. Bill Lee released his plan to slowly open the economy.
Restaurants such as Jonathan’s in Sumner County are preparing to open this week. Places such as Los Compadres in Lebanon couldn’t wait to open their doors.
People are sitting at tables eating meals at Los Compadres in Wilson County. It’s a sight employees hadn’t seen in about a month.
"I did not know if I was going to have a job or not, or if I was going to go and try to look for something else," Manager Enil Murillo said.
Murillo told NEWS4 the restaurant shut down for several days at the beginning of the "Safer at Home" order. Then, they had curbside pick up options.
Murillo said he was not expecting many people to dine in on Monday when Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to reopen restaurants kicked in.
"As soon as we opened our doors people were coming in," Murillo said. "There was actually people outside already waiting for us to open."
Los Compadres employees are seating customers at least 6 feet apart, they’re all wearing masks and gloves, and they’re providing hand sanitizer for everyone inside.
"We try our best to keep the people safe you know, that’s the main idea," Murillo said.
In the governor's plan, 89 out of 95 counties are included and he is working with places such as Davidson County to come up with unique guidelines.
Murillo said this opening gives he and his coworkers a better opportunity to get tips and make enough money to pay the bills.
"People missed eating at Los Compadres," Murillo said. "People love Mexican food and we are glad they do we really are."
NEWS4 spoke to several restaurant owners today who said they’re not ready to open back up because they’re worried about their employees and customers safety.
