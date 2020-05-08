Rebecca Cardenas talks to the owner of a local restaurant who says she's just not ready to reopen her doors, despite the green light from the mayor.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One popular Nashville eatery will not open with all the rest when phase one begins. 
 
The Rospepper is known for its clever messaging. Friday, the owner's message was simple.
 
"I’m just not ready right now. I'm not ready as of Monday," Andrea Chaires said.
 
Despite the green light from the Mayor's office, she doesn't plan to reopen right away.
 
"I don’t want to be rushed too fast to let people in the doors that I’m not considering all the angles and being a responsible business owner."
 
Chairs said she has logistics to work out, like supply chain, and how to run a restaurant that blends carry-out and dine-in, and a community to think about.
 
"Most importantly, can I do this safely, and how does that look?"
 
She estimated she made half the revenue she normally would since the shutdown began.
 
"That’s all I really want, is just to keep everybody safe. I’ll figure out the money later," she said. " I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night if I wasn’t thinking about the proper way to do this."
 
She predicts they will open within one two two weeks and start with the patio. 

