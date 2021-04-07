NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID has hit our everyday life in a whole lot of ways, but get ready for this. It could even make a difference in how we dip our french fries.
You won't actually see ketchup on the menu at Cori's Doghouse in Mt. Juliet. Those are Chicago rules. Then again, this is Tennessee.
"A little more moderate down here," laughed Sean Sullivan, owner of Cori's.
Sean Sullivan, who goes by Sully, makes sure they're never without a whole lot of ketchup.
"I don't even want to cross that bridge, y'know?" Sully smiled.
People love nothing more to go with the deep fried goodness of onion rings and french fries.
However, many in the restaurant business are talking ketchup today, specifically packets of ketchup.
The industry is seeing the demand explode for them in part because the major chains throw them in a bag for take-out. The time of COVID has meant a lot of people getting take out. Some sit-down restaurants have also taken away bottles of ketchup on tables during COVID. Packets of ketchup sometimes take its place.
Some worry ketchup packets could be the next COVID shortage.
A rep for Kraft Heinz told NBC they're working to keep up with demand, which includes further manufacturing expansion.
"My first question to my supplier was, 'is this packet problem going to effect me?'" said Sully. "Their response was, 'we feel it's not a ketchup issue, it's a packet issue.'"
Sully said many locally owned places like Cori's won't be effected because they have bulk ketchup behind the counter which they give to customers on request in small cups. Sully said some major chains using packets may have to adjust if the demand stays this strong.
"A world without ketchup doesn't sound too good, does it?" Sully laughed.
