NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The restaurants and bars will be able to stay open late on Monday.
Mayor John Cooper said he is extending the hours of operation for restaurants and bars on Monday. They can remain open until 30 mins after the game.
The reason behind the decision is due to the Music City's "progress in lowering the spread of COVID-19."
Thanks to our progress in lowering the spread of COVID-19, @NashvilleHealth approved an exception to extend restaurant & bar hours on Monday night to accommodate fans watching the first @Titans game.Restaurants/bars may remain open until 30 mins after the game.#MaskUp #TitanUp— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) September 11, 2020
Currently, restaurants and bars serving alcohol to shut down at 11 p.m.
Nashville and Davidson County will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions placed on businesses on Tuesday as only 30 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
Even with the extended exemption, Cooper said people should continue social distancing guidelines such as wearing a mask.
On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has given approval for Nashville to close parts of Lower Broadway to cars on Friday and Saturdays through the end of the month.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given approval for Nashville to close Broadway on Friday and Saturdays through the end of the month, Mayor John Cooper said during his weekly coronavirus press conference on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.