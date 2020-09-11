Nashville Mayor John Cooper
 

Nashville Mayor John Cooper delivers the State of Metro speech. (Photo: Michael W. Bunch/Metro Photographer)

 
 Michael. W Bunch/Metro Photographer

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The restaurants and bars will be able to stay open late on Monday. 

Mayor John Cooper said he is extending the hours of operation for restaurants and bars on Monday. They can remain open until 30 mins after the game.

 The reason behind the decision is due to the Music City's "progress in lowering the spread of COVID-19." 

Currently, restaurants and bars serving alcohol to shut down at 11 p.m.

Even with the extended exemption, Cooper said people should continue social distancing guidelines such as wearing a mask. 

On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has given approval for Nashville to close parts of Lower Broadway to cars on Friday and Saturdays through the end of the month.

 

