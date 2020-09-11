NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The restaurants and bars will be able to stay open late on Monday.

Mayor John Cooper said he is extending the hours of operation for restaurants and bars on Monday. They can remain open until 30 mins after the game.

The reason behind the decision is due to the Music City's "progress in lowering the spread of COVID-19."

Thanks to our progress in lowering the spread of COVID-19, @NashvilleHealth approved an exception to extend restaurant & bar hours on Monday night to accommodate fans watching the first @Titans game.Restaurants/bars may remain open until 30 mins after the game.#MaskUp #TitanUp — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) September 11, 2020

Currently, restaurants and bars serving alcohol to shut down at 11 p.m.

Even with the extended exemption, Cooper said people should continue social distancing guidelines such as wearing a mask.

