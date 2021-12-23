NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Many homeowners and businesses are still recovering from the tornadoes earlier this month. One restaurant in Nashville had been closed since the severe weather came through, leaving employees without pay and in a crunch before the holidays.
Employees at 400 Degrees Hot Chicken said it is tough going from being paid weekly to not at all. This comes as the owner is working to get repairs taken care of.
Employees at 400 Degrees Hot Chicken in Nashville said the restaurant is a home to them.
“It is all love here from the customers to the employees to the owner,” employee Rodrick Stafford said.
That work home was turned upside down in the recent tornadoes.
“I got here, and it was a disaster,” Stafford said. “Water was everywhere. Stuff was hanging out of the ceiling. I mean, it was bad.”
The storm rolled the roof back and dumped a lot of water inside.
“We came in and got it up the best we could,” Stafford said.
Stafford said he’s worked here full-time for about four years. Now, the father of seven is out of work indefinitely ahead of the holidays.
“The hardest thing for me is having to provide for the kids,” Stafford said.
He is one of four people employed there. Another, Paxton Hill, is home from college on Christmas Break.
“In College, you spend a whole lot of money real quick,” Hill said. “I was planning to get that extra money back, and it is hard because I wanted to get people holiday presents with Christmas coming up. I can’t do that like I wanted to.”
CEO and founder Acqui Hines expect to be closed for at least three more weeks. Hines said between lost sales and repairs, they’ll be down about $50,000. While she said they are covered by insurance, it is a waiting game for when exactly they’ll be able to reopen.
“I am at the liberty of other companies,” Hines said. “We have to wait. They have to schedule. There is a shortage of materials to make sure that is available to complete the renovations.”
Stafford hopes he can get back to work soon.
“It is stressful to all of us because this is what we know,” Stafford said. “This is what we are used to doing.”
Hines set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the employees to recover the loss in pay. Here is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-employees-affected-by-tornado
