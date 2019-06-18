NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The owners of the land Nashville businesses are blaming for a wall collapse in Hillsboro Village are speaking out.
The collapse last week happened next to a construction site for Ruby Sunshine and Ruby Slipper Café.
The building was under construction and the restaurant was supposed to open at the end of the year.
In a statement on Instagram, the restaurant said it wasn’t directly involved in the construction.
“As future rental tenants, we want to fully understand the cause of last week’s incident and look forward to seeing the forthcoming engineer report,” the company said.
View this post on Instagram
Read our founder’s thoughts on the roof collapse affecting Hillsboro Village’s local businesses.
Metro Codes said the restaurant had the correct permits, but the rest of the investigation is out of their hands.
Codes was on the scene during the night of the collapse.
Once the billboards on top of the building were removed, the roads were deemed safe and opened to traffic.
Codes would not comment on what lead to the collapse. That investigation will be handled by a contractor.
Fido, the business next door, has been closed since the collapse.
Metro Codes is waiting to hear from an engineer to find out if the building is structurally sound.
Fido remains boarded up with a clear message. It’s time to value existing businesses in Nashville over new businesses.
The owner blames the city’s rapid growth for the current situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.