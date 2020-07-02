GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Poncita Jobe opened Ponobe’s Party Bar and Grille back in 2017. Like any new business, it took a minute to get her bearings.
“By the time right before the pandemic we were actually starting to get some traction. People were becoming aware of us,” Jobe said.
Then COVID-19 forced her to temporarily shut down.
"Oh my goodness. I was trying to figure out what I was going to do from day to day. How I was going to pay the rent...How was I going to do anything,” Jobe said.
With the support of family and friends, Jobe found ways to adapt.
“The one thing that we did do, is that originally we only opened at 5:30 pm, and then after this started we opened up and we're now open from 11:30 am to 11:30 p.m. Because we had to adjust the hours due to the fact that we're doing lunch now,” Jobe said.
She says hearing the news that the city of Nashville is returning to Phase 2 is disappointing, but she understands the safety reasons.
“At the end of the day, I would hate for us to completely open back up and then again...have to completely shut down!!"
Thursday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and healthcare leaders announced we’re returning to Phase 2.
Starting July 3rd, restaurants will operate at 50% capacity, bars must close for a minimum of 14 days. Retail stores at 75% and gatherings will be limited to 25 people. Gyms and high touch businesses will also cooperate at 50% capacity.
All Nashvillians must continue wearing masks when leaving home. The mayor and health leaders say they noticed a record cluster of cases around bars.
“Make no mistake, we are still in a public health emergency. The decision to pause and reset is not an easy one. The health of our residents and visitors has been and will continue to be our #1 priority,” Mayor Cooper said.
“None of this is being done to be punitive. These things are being done to save lives,” Dr. James Hidlreth, President and CEO of MeHarry Medical College said.
Unlike last time, Jobe says the news isn’t coming suddenly, so she will do what she always does, and make a way somehow.
“It has given me the opportunity and time to kind of step back. Think about things that are going on. Re evaluate things and put things into a different perspective. Because you know how you always say, I wish i knew then, what I know now?? Well this is the opportunity where I do know now, what I didn’t know then, in order to get it right this time,” Jobe said.
