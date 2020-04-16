NASHVILLE (WSMV) - TC Restaurant Group and the American Red Cross have partnered for a blood drive coming up in Nashville to help with blood shortages.
Employees and musicians will be stepping forward to hopefully provide 50 units of blood during the COVID-19 outbreak. That could save 150 lives.
On April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar and Luke’s 32 Bridge on lower Broadway, you can come by and donate yourself.
All donors will receive lunch prepared by TC Restaurant Group chefs, a swag bag, and a $100 grocery gift card courtesy of TC Restaurant Group while supplies last.
This drive comes as the Red Cross continues to encourage healthy individuals to schedule and keep donation appointments in the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of our communities. The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need.
With no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, the Red Cross needs the help of donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come.
Additional precautions implemented during this drive along with temperature checks, can be found here.
