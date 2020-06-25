NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In Davidson County, it's required to wear face masks.
So, when a Nashville man went to pick up pizzas he was shocked to see employees not wearing them.
But News4 found out something you may not know.
As Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson shows us, if employees aren't interacting with customers, they actually don't have to wear masks.
Talking with Lindsay over FaceTime, Mark Vidic said why he walked away from the Papa John's in Green Hills without his pizzas.
“She turned around and she didn’t have a mask on and I thought oh my gosh she had that pizza dough right in front of her face,” said Vidic when describing one of the employees who was working inside.
He said when he walked up to the window, none of the employees making food had face masks on.
“I said I want to cancel my order and he said 'well why do you want to do that?' And I said your two people over there making pizzas don’t have masks on,” said Vidic.
So News4 Investigates went to check it out for ourselves, and the woman inside making pizzas at the time was not wearing a mask.
However, when News4 took Vidic's concerns to the Metro Health Department, we were told employees inside this particular restaurant don't have to wear them.
Customers aren't allowed inside here and you get your food through a window.
That's why Metro Health officials say Papa John's isn't breaking the law.
As long as you're not allowed on the other side of the door interacting with employees, they don't have to wear a mask and will not be cited by city officials.
"If it’s a wait staff person waiting on you and they’re not wearing a mask, that is where you’re more at risk,” said Brian Todd with the Metro Health Department.
So far, the Metro Health Department has cited 22 businesses in Davidson County.
Health officials say you're more likely to catch the virus directly from another person and not through food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.