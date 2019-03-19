A fast food restaurant employee has been fired after they were accused of stealing a customer’s credit card information.
A customer tells News4 shortly after leaving the Bojangles’ drive-thru on Donelson Pike he received a message from his bank. The customer says $230 had been charged to his debit card, and the name attached to the charges was an employee at the restaurant.
The customer contacted police and the Bojangles’ about the crime.
Bojangles’ sent News4 this statement about the incident:
“Our local restaurant team became aware of this incident last evening after being contacted by the customer and they took immediate action. After conducting a thorough internal investigation overnight, the employees responsible have been fired and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement. Our local team spoke with the customer once more this morning and apologized again for the actions of these former employees. This type of behavior is not consistent with our values or our culture, and it will not be tolerated at any Bojangles' restaurant.”
A tech expert tells News4 the customer’s bank records show the charges appear to have come through Square, or Square cash, apps that anyone can put on their phone to send money.
“Be mindful of who we give our card to, and how long they have it,” Nashville visitor Mark McKinney said. “When we go out we’re always kind of suspicious.”
Metro Police say to prevent this from happening to you remember “cash is king”, they say never handing over your card is the ultimate security against credit card fraud.
You can also ask to pay on a wireless device at the table if you’re at a restaurant.
Removing the CVV code from the back of your card, and storing it somewhere else, can also limit a thief’s ability if your card is stolen.
You can also sign up for card alerts through your bank or credit card company to alert you when your card may have been compromised.
Police say also make note of your server or cashier’s name when paying with a card it can help officers narrow down a suspect if someone steals your information.
