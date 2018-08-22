Restaurant closures mean delinquent taxes, no paychecks for employees

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The financial fallout continues for property owners and employees who said they are owed substantial money in the wake of the unexpected closures of a restaurant empire.

The financiers behind six restaurants, including the Dog Haus in Murfreesboro, Checkers in Nashville, La Vergne and Smyrna, and a Taco Johns and Church’s chicken in Columbia are blamed for the sudden closures and owing employees back pay.

Employees like Karen Johnson said she is owed one and half paychecks.

“We couldn't even get my kids school clothes and supplies because I hadn't gotten paid,” Johnson said.

James Brown, another former employee, said it’s been difficult for employees, who make minimum wage, to now make ends meet.

“You don’t treat people like that,” Brown said.

Rutherford County tax records show the location for the Checker’s location in Smyrna owes $10,646 in delinquent property taxes.

Doug Hoff, the owner of the LLC that owns that property, did not want to do an interview. He did confirm that the franchise owners were supposed to pay the property taxes.

In an email last week to the News4 I-Team, Andre’ Vener, a partner with Dog Haus corporate, wrote that a dispute between the franchise partners resulted in the closure of the Murfreesboro location.

The Tennessee Department of Health, along with multiple former employees, identified the key franchise owners are Larry Lavigne and Richard Reeves.

Kim Jefferson, assistant commissioner with the Tennessee Department of Labor, said when employees complained about their back pay, they sent an inspector to the Checker’s location on Clarksville Highway and found the lights on, but the doors locked.

But because the businesses have closed, Jefferson said it’s difficult for the state to take action on behalf of the employees.

“It's very difficult for us to pursue that are no longer doing business,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson said they have been unable to speak to the franchise partners.

The News4 I-Team did track down Lavigne, who said his lawyer advised him not to do an interview.

Lavigne did say that he blames his fellow partners for the collapsed deals, and that he is selling equipment to pay back all of the employees.

The News4 I-Team told Lavigne that we would be following up to see that the employees are paid.

Reeves has not responded to the repeated calls from the News4 I-Team.

The I-Team did reach out to the federal Department of Labor and shared our findings with a spokesman, who said they will begin investigating.