NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 is working to find you help if you were impacted by the flood waters.
Several organizations have come together to form the Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to address immediate needs.
“This was our home and it’s gone,” Samantha Albright said.
The pictures given to News4 by the Albrights don’t even begin to describe what the flood waters took from them. Their apartment in South Nashville is destroyed.
“A lot of memories gone,” Dale Albright said.
Late Saturday into Sunday, the couple heard what sounded like a knock on the door. Moments later, the door flew open with water rushing in. “Furniture from the living room started coming right at me. I mean everything from chairs, doors, one of our old antique stereos,” Albright said.
Dale managed to get his wife and daughter living with special needs out of the apartment.
“My biggest fear in life is drowning and that moment was literally out of all the things I’ve been through the most terrifying,” Albright said.
They’re now staying with family trying to figure out how to rebuild their life. News4 connected them with the Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.
“I think it’s the best example of a collaborative effort on behalf of the community,” Amy Fair with the organization said.
The organization has nearly four dozen members like the American Red Cross, Hands on Nashville, and The United Way of Greater Nashville.
Fair explained the main focus is getting those impacted food, clothing, and shelter.
“Maybe there’s someone that quick fix is all they need and then others will be at it for the long term just depending upon their situation,” Fair said.
After filling out a form, Fair said a case manager will contact you to find out your immediate needs. They’ll connect you with the right organizations and keep in touch throughout the process.
For the Albrights, they’re thankful to be alive and for each other.
“I know I’m very grateful for him being at home because if he wasn’t, Dana and I wouldn’t be here today,” Albright said.
So far, the organization said they have gotten 60 requests for help and they expect that number to climb.
There are two simple ways to get help. Either call the crisis helpline at 615-244-7444 or you can fill out a form here.
The Albrights learned their renter’s insurance only covered liability and not their belongings. A gofundme page was created for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.