NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One in three Tennesseans say they experience symptoms of anxiety or depression. If that's you or a friend, there is hope and help available.
Rachel Wilson says she dealt with depression and ADHD for years before it was diagnosed.
"I could sleep all day and I would get nothing done and it just turned into this awful cycle,” Wilson said. "When you're struggling like that and so overwhelmed, even the smallest tasks seem monstrous.”
Now a pre-licensed therapist herself, Rachel works with NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, sharing her story and helping youth and young adults with their mental health disorders.
NAMI Executive Director Jeff Fladen says mental illness is a prevalent issue that needs to be tackled medically.
"Within your family, there's probably somebody with a mental health condition, in your workplace — it's just so very prevalent,” Fladen said. “The message is, we have to pay attention to this just like other medical issues.”
Fladen says there are key mental health warning signs including:
- Feeling sad or unmotivated for more than two weeks
- Making plans or trying to harm oneself
- Sudden overwhelming fear for no reason
- Drastic changes in personality or sleeping habits
But there is help available.
NAMI offers a weekly Facebook Live on various topics, plus support groups and classes — and they’re all free.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Saturday you can join NAMI Tennessee for its virtual event NAMI Walks Your Way: A United Day of Hope.
For more information on attending the virtual event click here.
