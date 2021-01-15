TN state capitol generic

The federal government already approved the Medicaid block grant waiver amendment. Tennessee would be the first state to get Medicaid funding in a lump sum.

Now, the passage of resolution means health care coverage for 1.4 million Tennesseans will be changing soon. 

Debate on the resolution went for about two hours. Vote came down this: 70-22. To see what lawmakers said about the resolution. 

Advisor to Tennesseans for Better Healthcare Choices Chris Walker released on the approval of the Tennessee Block Grant Plan. 

“Tennesseans for Better Healthcare Choices applauds Governor Bill Lee, his administration, and the leaders in the Tennessee General Assembly on their efforts to pass Medicaid Block Grant reform. This meaningful health care reform will increase funding and lead to new, better care options through TennCare. It is clear that states know best how to serve their population, and this is a great move in the direction of more state control.” 

