One of Rep. David Byrd's colleagues in the state House has finalized a resolution to remove him from office, citing his "disorderly behavior"
Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, intends for the resolution to be heard during the special legislation session in August.
"It's hard for me to sit on the same House floor with him. Because the damage that you do, to children, in those kind of situation, is just unbelievable," Johnson said.
News4 Investigates first exposed how three women accuse Byrd of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers and he was their basketball coach.
Byrd has refused to do an interview with News4 Investigates, but wrote in a statement that he's doing nothing wrong since being elected into office.
Byrd's accusers say the sexual misconduct occurred well before he was elected.
The resolution reads that Byrd should be removed for his, "disorderly behavior as described by credible victims in multiple reports."
Resolutions cannot be official filed until early August.
