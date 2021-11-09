NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Council member has filed legislation to end vehicle emissions testing in Davidson County.

I filed a resolution today to end emissions testing in Davidson County. The EPA has given Davidson and its surrounding counties the green light to end testing. All counties except Davidson have all decided to end their programs. It's time we do the same. — Kevin Rhoten (@kevinrhoten) November 9, 2021

In August, the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation announced that five counties near Davidson would be ending their emissions testing programs in mid-January 2022. Those include Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties.

Pull Quote "Emissions testing has been an unfair burden not only on Tennessee taxpayers, but particularly our poorest residents who are forced to remedy auto issues they can’t afford. The testing no longer served a purpose as most modern vehicles are aligned with emissions standards. This long-awaited decision is a tremendous win for the people of Tennessee. My only regret is Rep. Mike Carter, who also worked relentlessly to end this now needless government program, did not live to see this day." Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, said.

Drivers at Nashville emissions inspection stations are waiting longer for their tests. Officials said that wait could be even longer due to staffing shortages.

If the resolution were to pass, there is no word on when the testing practice could end.