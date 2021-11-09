Emissions testing center - Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Council member has filed legislation to end vehicle emissions testing in Davidson County.

In August, the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation announced that five counties near Davidson would be ending their emissions testing programs in mid-January 2022. Those include Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties.

Drivers at Nashville emissions inspection stations are waiting longer for their tests. Officials said that wait could be even longer due to staffing shortages.

If the resolution were to pass, there is no word on when the testing practice could end.

Download PDF Resolution to end vehicle emissions testing in Nashville

