NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Council member has filed legislation to end vehicle emissions testing in Davidson County.
I filed a resolution today to end emissions testing in Davidson County. The EPA has given Davidson and its surrounding counties the green light to end testing. All counties except Davidson have all decided to end their programs. It's time we do the same.— Kevin Rhoten (@kevinrhoten) November 9, 2021
In August, the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation announced that five counties near Davidson would be ending their emissions testing programs in mid-January 2022. Those include Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties.
Some Tennessee drivers will no longer need to have their vehicles undergo emissions testing. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced that vehicle emissions testing in five Tennessee counties would end on Jan. 14, 2022.
Drivers at Nashville emissions inspection stations are waiting longer for their tests. Officials said that wait could be even longer due to staffing shortages.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You have to sit in line and pay to get your emissions tested once a year. Officials say that wait could be even longer …
If the resolution were to pass, there is no word on when the testing practice could end.
