The Metro Council approved a resolution to call on Nashville leaders not to give Amazon incentives until city workers get pay increases.
The resolution is just a request. The Metro Council does not have the power to make city officials follow suit.
The resolution shows the Council stands behind the people already living here first.
Last year the city didn’t have the money to give Metro workers raises, but promised Amazon $15 million to open a hub here.
This may be spun by some as a win for employees; that's a stretch. The resolution is non-binding, & the job credits wouldn't kick in for a few years...by then, everyone thinks raises will have happened. The resolution is harmless, but nobody should think it changes anything. https://t.co/mMWTqqBC5f— Bob Mendes (@mendesbob) March 6, 2019
