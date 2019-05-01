Recently, residents across Sumner County began receiving postcards in the mail notifying them of their recent property value assessments.
Almost immediately, people began sounding off on Facebook.
One post had more than 270 comments.
Dave Inman said, "Ours went up 53%"
Robin Allman said, "Ours went up by 40 percent!!! We live in White House. This is insane. Seriously, my house is about to be for sale too if someone wants to pay what sumner county is assessing it for!!"
"It's to the market," said Sumner County property assessor John Isbell.
Isbell said Tennessee counties are required, by law, to re-evaluate property values every few years.
Because Middle Tennessee is booming, property values have gone up on average in Sumner County by about 37%.
"For most people, the home is their single largest investment, so they would want their investment to appreciate," said Isbell.
As for whether taxes will go up based on these new appraisals, "I don't know. That is up to the county commission and the city legislative bodies. I will give them a lower rate," said Isbell.
If you disagree with your recent appraisal you can appeal by calling 615-452-2412.
In Sumner County about 900 people already have.
"We encourage people to call in, let us talk about it. If it's not right, we fix it immediately. That's part of the reappraisal process to fine tune our numbers," said Isbell.
Low income, disabled, or elderly homeowners can also apply for tax relief by calling 615-452-1260.
People living in Davidson, Wilson and Williamson counties will receive new property value assessments in 2021.
Residents in Rutherford County will receive theirs in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.