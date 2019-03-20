Aaron Yarnall runs an Ebay business out of his Bellevue home.
He uses the Bellevue post office a lot.
"We're here Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and most Saturdays," said Yarnall.
So you can imagine his concern when he heard about the rumors swirling online: the post office had been served an eviction notice.
"A lot of people were concerned that it was imminently closing or had already closed," said councilman Dave Rosenberg.
"My phone was blowing up," said councilman Sheri Weiner.
Weiner and Rosenberg said, the truth is, the post office's lease is coming up on April 1st of 2020.
Right now, they're in the midst of negotiations with their land lord.
"At this point, you cant predict the future. We don't know what's going to happen," said Weiner.
Weiner said, they're already working with the post office and two state law makers to ensure if the post office moves, it stays in the area.
"The bottom line is Bellevue will always have a post office," said Rosenberg.
They don't want residents to worry.
They also recognize with all the changes happening in Bellevue, they need to stay on top of it.
"Please! That would be awesome, and it would be great to have an upgrade because this post office, I've been here a long time and it's been here since I can remember. Like, it's the same old, same old, so it would be nice to have something new and more efficient," said Yarnall.
A spokesperson for the post office said there are no current plans to move and if that changes they would make the public aware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.