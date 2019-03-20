Bellevue residents are on edge about one of the changes in the community, the fate of the area’s only post office.
The post office has been on Highway 70S for decades, but not its lease is coming to an end.
Residents are getting vocal about how much they want and need the post office to stay where it is.
Aaron Yarnall runs an E-Bay business out of his Bellevue home. He uses the Bellevue post office a lot.
“We’re here Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and most Saturdays,” said Yarnall.
You can imagine his concern when he heard about the rumors swirling online, the post office had been served with an eviction notice.
“A lot of people were concerned that it was imminently closing or had already closed,” said Metro Councilman Dave Rosenberg.
“My phone was blowing up,” added Councilwoman Sheri Weiner.
Weiner and Rosenberg said the post office’s lease is set to expire on April 1, 2020.
The United States Postal Service is in the midst of negotiations with the landlord.
“At this point you can’t predict the future,” said Weiner. “We don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Weiner said they’re working with the post office and two state lawmakers to ensure if the post office moves that it will stay in the area.
“The bottom line is Bellevue will always have a post office,” said Rosenberg.
The councilmembers don’t want residents to worry.
They also recognize with all the changes happening in Bellevue, they need to stay on top of it.
“It would be great to have an upgrade because this post office – I’ve been here a long time and it’s been here since I can remember,” said Yarnall. “I’ts the same old, same old, so it would be nice to have something new and more efficient.”
A spokesperson for the post office said there are no current plans to move and if that changes they would make the public aware.
