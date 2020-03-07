NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you have a home that has been damaged following the tornadoes on Tuesday morning, Nashville Fire is urging you to call 311 before the rain moved through the area in the coming week.
Residents are urged to secure any roofs, windows or walls to keep the rain out of the homes.
If you need a tarp for your roof or other materials, please call 311 to get proper assistance.
For additional information, residents can use hubNashville by calling 311, downloading the hubNashville app, or visiting hub.nashville.gov.
Metro's Community Hotline will continue to be staffed 24 hours a day and can be reached by calling (615) 862-8750 for all non-emergency, weather-related inquiries, the reporting of hazards and to request assistance. In case of an emergency, residents should call 911.
