Slow down! That’s what residents in Crieve Hall want drivers to do.
People who live in the neighborhood are fed up with drivers speeding down Blackman Road.
“Please help us. This is a dangerous road and someone is going to get killed here,” said Courtney Johnston, who lives in Crieve Hall. “It’s just gotten to be a very dangerous situation.”
People who live in Crieve Hall said drivers ignore the speed limit on Blackman Road.
Courtney Johnston has had enough.
“The speed limit is 35. For the most part it’s ignored,” said Johnston.
In some spots on the hill, it’s even 25 or 20 miles per hour.
“It’s dangerous. There’s been a lot of accidents,” said Johnston. “I heard a crash that literally shook the windows in my home and I’m a block away.”
That crash was on Aug. 7 and involved an expecting mother.
Gary Alan Coleman, who lives on the corner of Blackman and Briarwood, jumped in to help.
“I’m a nurse at Vanderbilt in the ER,” he said.
Since the start of the year there have been 29 crashes on Blackman Road with nine of them having injuries. No one had died in a crash there.
Metro Councilman Jeremy Elrod said he’s well aware of the problem.
“Some of the areas on Blackman people can get up some speed, particularly on some of the hills, and it can be dangerous,” said Elrod.
Metro Public Works over the years has been trying to get a handle on some of those spots, whether it’s cutting back brush or putting in rumble strips.
Johnston thinks an increase in patrol and tickets could help.
“Hitting people and their pocketbooks is unfortunately a very quick and effective way to get people to change their behavior,” she said.
Even the residents said they want a long-term solution that will keep Blackman Road safe.
Elrod said he’s constantly talking with Public Works about the issue and they’re trying to find a solution to keep everyone in the neighborhood and on the road safe.
