Big changes are coming to Bellevue's Red Caboose Park and now the public is encouraged to get involved.
On April 6th, community members will be getting together to paint all of the structures in the park including the famous caboose.
On May 3rd-5th they'll need help landscaping and building the playground.
On May 13th, they're putting up murals.
The dedication is on June 1st.
You can also contribute by buying a brick.
The proceeds will go towards programming and park upkeep.
To buy a brick visit redcaboosepark.org/brick.
To volunteer visit redcaboosepark.org/volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.