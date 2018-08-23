NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new wave of home sharing is coming to downtown Nashville.
If tourists don't want to pay the pricey hotel rates they can now stay in apartments, and those who live there are not welcoming the out-of-towners.
It’s a company called Niido. They are partnered with Airbnb.
Niido will have its program at Olmsted, even though the lease many tenants signed specifically say it's not allowed.
New company. New rules.
“If they had just created a new concept and built it from the ground up I think this would be a much different and maybe an easier and better conversation,” said Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell.
With Niido, apartment tenants can rent out their units for half the year.
If an effort to make tenants feel secure, Niido promises to have more cameras, require ID badges and have more supervision at the pool and court yard.
“There is just this over amount of big brother watching you. They really make it feel like you are so restricted and limited in the place you spent so much money to live in and you can't enjoy it freely,” said tenant Robert Piraino.
“A hotel atmosphere is just not for me so my plan is to try to move,” said tenant Ruth Gonzales.
If Gonzales is not let out of her lease she may take legal action.
“I am happy that Nashville is getting a high rate of tourism but I don't really want those people coming home at night of parties of six or more,” said Gonzales.
The city spent months coming up with regulations for home sharing. At this point their hands are tied.
O’Connell said he is doing what he can, but it’s ultimately up to the state.
“They seem to have been far more willing to meet the concerns of industries over private citizens in Tennessee,” said O’Connell.
Niido sent us this statement Thursday:
"Niido is first and foremost a residential rental community. The comfort and safety of our residents will always be top priority. We’ve already shared our plans for 24-hour security, dedicated onsite staff, and a custom ID and fob system, to name a few ways in which we are anticipating and addressing resident feedback. We look forward to continued conversations on how we can further enhance the community for our residents and their guests."
