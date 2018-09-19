Many people are unhappy after dozens of trees were torn down in front of the up-and-coming One Bellevue Place shopping center. The trees had been there for decades.
Some residents assumed the trees were cut down so more people would be able to see the stores from Highway 70, but News4 confirmed with Metro Parks that the reason they were chopped down and fed through a wood chipper was because those particular trees were too large for the area in which they were planted.
Metro's tree ordinance requires developers who cut down trees to send funds to the 'tree bank' before the developers are given approval.
There is currently about $45,000 in that fund. This project costs the developers at One Bellevue Place almost $8,000.
That money is used to plant trees elsewhere in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.