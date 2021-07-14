NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A community-based survey showed residents do not support the plan to bring NASCAR back to Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway.

According to the survey, conducted by community advocacy group Stand Up Nashville, 55 percent of polled residents do not support the plan to bring NASCAR back to Nashville, while 74 percent of polled residents voiced concerns with the plan.

Polled residents reportedly said noise and traffic were chief among their concerns with the NASCAR return plan.

The group presented the results of their door-to-door survey during the Metro Fair board meeting Tuesday, after they collected data by knocking on over 1,000 doors in the area surrounding the Fairgrounds Speedway and receiving online responses filtered to the area.

The current plan, approved in March, would give the Fairgrounds Speedway a major upgrade in order to bring NASCAR back to the track on a regular basis.

Click here to read the Stand Up Nashville survey report.

