BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -- A local man serenaded his mother and other residents at a Brentwood senior facility recently.
Harmony Senior Services facility is currently on lockdown and not accepting visitors because of coronavirus.
David DeLoach said he wanted to bring happiness and hope during this tough time.
“She likes to hear me play and thought, I’ll just take a guitar and play for her. The rooms there almost all of them have balconies so I thought I would be able to be on the sidewalk and still be safe distance away,” said DeLoach.
DeLoach said he quickly grew an audience of other residents.
“I brought a microphone so I could talk to the people, ask them their names, where they’re from. Just try to encourage them. Let them know that they weren’t forgotten and that they’re important.”
DeLoach said he plans to come back to serenade his mother and the other residents as often as he can.
