People in the Melrose community are turning to News4 after they said dozens of cars were towed from their parking garage without warning.
It happened at the 23Hundred Berry Hill apartments.
Residents who got their cards towed said the complex cited "parking pass" violations as the reason why, but neighbors say that doesn't jive.
“I go to my car, and it's not there.”
Rachel Smeigelski said she was able to catch one of the tow trucks before they left the complex.
“I kind of asked them, ‘Who authorized this?’ and they said that it was the leasing office at our apartment,” she explained.
Smeigelski emailed News4 her leasing contract which said, "We may regulate the time, manner, and place of parking cars." and "We may have unauthorized or illegally parked vehicles towed."
Each resident's car has a pass-key to get them inside the gate. Some cars have parking passes inside of them.
But Smeigelski said it's never been enforced.
“My neighbor had said they towed cars that even had the parking pass, so I'm not completely sure what the reason behind it is,” she said. “Even if this was something they wanted to start enforcing, you'd think that they would send out a notice.”
Smigelski said her bad morning only snowballed.
“I had to pay for an Uber out to Madison, that was about $50. Then I had to pay $200 to get my car back from the tow truck services, and then showed up to work two-and-a-half hours late.”
Management on-site said they wouldn't comment and referred News4 to their corporate offices.
The property manager at Sentinel told News4 he “had no comment" and then hung up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.