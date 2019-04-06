GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Gallatin Police Department responded to a gas leak in the area of West Bledsoe Street and Cemetery Street after someone backed over a gas meter.
According to investigators, the area and residents were evacuated for a short time while repairs were being made. There is no threat at this time, and residents have returned to their homes.
The repair has been made and the roadway has since reopened.
