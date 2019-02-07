NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Several people were rescued from a housing complex in south Nashville during severe storms Wednesday night.
Rescuers used inflatable rafts and boats to get residents out safely on Lewis Street near Andrew T. Whitmore Street.
"When I grabbed the dog and grabbed the bag and went through the front door, about a foot and a half of water came through, and I called 911," said neighbor Kimberly Kincannon.
Some of the residents say this isn't the first time this has happened.
"And this is the second time, so we're kind of wondering about what does the city plan to do about it, if they plan on doing anything?" said neighbor Kenneth Patton.
Since the rescue, some of the flood waters have receded in the area.
