HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Trash is piling up in Hendersonville. People say the company that gets paid to do pick up is skipping homes.
"It’s supposed to be picked up once a week," said Hendersonville resident Q. Phillips.
Phillips pays his taxes and he bought the trash cans. Now, he's annoyed with Waste Pro because he says they keep skipping his house.
"My house doesn’t move. It’s here every week," said Phillips.
Phillips isn’t alone.
Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary said dozens are getting missed every week.
News4 called Waste Pro. The senior vice president, Ron Pecora, sent us a statement saying:
Thanks for you inquiry. I believe it is important to understand that we work closely with City staff on a daily basis and are responsive to the elected leadership. This team approach gives staff a very good understanding of our performance. Any areas that may need improvement or modification are addressed as a team. Waste Pro has 300 city/county contracts in 11 Southeastern states and we are careful and experienced in following the terms of our agreements. We enjoyed serving the residents of the City and appreciate the opportunity to provide waste services.
"We've been told that the company just needs more time. We're at seven months now. We feel like we need to take a different route," said Clary.
Fed up, Clary said, the city is going to start fining the company $50 dollars for every missed can.Clary said there’s a provision in the city’s contract allowing them to do that.
Clary says they’ve tried changing companies. They’ve tried calling and warnings.
"We've waited long enough for them to get it right," said Clary.
If you live in Hendersonville and your house gets skipped, call the city's public works department at 615-862-1016.
Clary said if you call they will ensure your trash gets picked up and they will fine the company going forward.
