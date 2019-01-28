Justine Venegas has lived in Bellevue for 14 years and really enjoys the new One Bellevue Place.
"I love the new shopping center, the convenience of it," said Venegas.
She didn't have the same enthusiasm for what's opening across the street.
"We don't need another cash advance place. I'm against them," said Venegas.
Soon, the new building with the orange roof next to the Goodwill will be a Tennessee Quick Cash which is concerning for some since research presented to metro council showed those type of cash advance establishments "can have detrimental effects on local property values" and they cause consumers to get trapped "in a cycle of debt."
"They don't want another one," said councilman Sheri Weiner who represents the district.
Weiner said the good news is while there is another cash advance business right up the street, the Tennessee Quick Cash that already exists is moving into the new building, so it's not like Bellevue is getting a third one.
"So they will not be coexisting whatsoever," said Weiner.
She also said she can't legally limit businesses from opening up shop.
"I can't go in and say, 'no, we don't want you. We're going to go in and rezone it out from under you," said Weiner.
There is a Metro ordinance that says you can't have one within 1000 feet of another.
"Well I hope that this is the last one," said Venegas.
We called and visited Tennessee Quick Cash asking for comment. Our phone call has yet to be returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.