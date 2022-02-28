NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Some residents of Harding Glen Condominium told News4 no alarms went off when the fire was happening on Sunday Morning. That is one of the issues they’ve had with this building and property.

Residents are scrambling to figure out what's next, and they say the fire adds to unresolved issues they have with the building and management of the complex.

The fire happened near a top floor unit, but All the residents of at least 30 units in the building were told they couldn’t stay.

“It caused my roof to collapse in my bedroom. Water in my TV. I got water damage in my kitchen,” Felicia Mitchell, who lived on a bottom floor and was Impacted by Fire.

Mitchell’s unit is close to the area where flames raged.

“The whole time the fire was being put out, I was trying to figure out where is the insulation. The way it was moving was like a bonfire,” Mitchell said.

“When the fire was starting, if it hadn’t been for neighbors knocking on the door, nobody would have known because they don’t have any fire alarms. In the houses or out in the building. So no alarms went off,” said Leguan Pritchett, who lives in one of the 30 impacted units

Pritchett and Mitchell are some of the 71 people who were forced from their homes by the flames.

Pritchett is out of his home and he said the fire exposed issues with the building… some issues he said he's been having for a while.

“But they’ve been having issues with these buildings. Me and my Family moved in here since August and we’ve been having issues with plumbing, electrical. The water comes up out of the floor,” said Pritchett. “Only way the master bedroom light can come on is if you cut on the main bathroom on the other side next to the kitchen. None of the ventilation switches work in the bathroom,” he added.

Donations accepted for weekend condominium fire victims Several units sustained damage after a fire was reported Sunday morning at the Harding Glen Condominiums off Tampa Drive, according to Nashville Fire Department.

And some of Pritchett’s unresolved issues are leading to bigger problems.

“I have a little mold on my bathroom because the ventilation is not working,” said Pritchett.

Pritchett told News4 his call to fix the issues have gone unanswered

“I call several times about my plumbing. I call several times about my sink,” Pritchett said. “I call the property manager. They tell me they’re going to get somebody out here. It takes two or three days before they get out here,” he added.

“I have a friend that I associate with here and they’ve had major problems in these apartments,” said Mitchell.

“This whole area is not livable. This building is not livable. Regardless of the fire, it’s not livable. They got a lot to do. Especially if you’re charging that much,” Pritchett said.

News4’s Tosin Fakile tried reaching a property manager. She was told at Harding Glen Condominium almost every unit is owned by a different person.

We’re also told that whenever each unit has a problem, the resident of the unit, has to contact their direct owner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.