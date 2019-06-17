NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Bellevue apartment renters said they are frustrated and annoyed because two swimming pools are closed, one of them filled with green water, and trash is mounded by the front entrance.
Residents at Wyndchase Apartments on Highway 70 South are upset because they pay extra for a valet service that picks up their trash bags from outside their front door, but a heap of trash keeps growing along the front driveway in plain view from the road.
Residents, who pay as much as $2,600 rent, vented their frustrations on the Hip Bellevue Facebook page.
“My complex keeps coming up with excuses as to why after three weeks our compactor still hasn’t been fixed,” Jennifer Garrett-Callaghan posted on Facebook. “This is insane.”
“This pile has been here about two weeks,” said Mark Sorrells, who lives in Wyndchase and pays more than $1,000 per month for rent.
As soon as News4 started documenting the trash pile, a man who did not identify himself drove up and started piling debris on top of his sedan. He referred News4 to the main office when asked about the pile of trash.
At the main office, a woman came out holding a white paper in front of her face reading what appeared to be a written statement.
“This has been a stressful day for our residents,” the unidentified woman said.
The apartment manager called police to remove News4 from the property.
“Calling the cops on Nancy Amons. That doesn’t work. That’s stupid, in my opinion,” said Sorrells.
This isn’t the first time residents at Wyndchase have contacted News4 about problems.
A resident sent a picture of an algae-filled pool at the complex almost exactly a year ago.
On Monday, it was green again and the gate was closed. So was the gate at a second pool at the property.
“I checked on it just a second ago. It’s locked,” said Sorrells.
Metro Council Member Sheri Weiner called the Metro Codes Department. They planned to send an inspector out on Tuesday morning.
“I’ve been trying to make a decision whether to extend my lease. My deadline is tomorrow. My decision is no,” said Sorrells.
The apartment complex sent a statement to News4 about the incidents reported by residents.
“Our trash compactor was affected during a power outage. We communicated with residents of the alternative trash protocol to follow while we were awaiting the part to be able to repair it. Additionally, our pool pump went out and in the process of replacing it, we had to close the pool for safety issues. Both issues are being actively addressed and will be restored as quickly as possible. The safety of our residents is of the utmost importance to us.”
To report an issue with junk on a property or if you have a codes complaint against a landlord, click here.
