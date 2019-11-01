NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fire at a Sylvan Heights area apartment complex puts five families out of a home. The fire broke out just before 10 a.m. Friday morning at the Skyview Apartments.
Nashville Fire Department responded with multiple engines as five units went up in flames. The fire marshal says the fire started when an HVAC unit malfunctioned.
Jamika Donaldson, a single mother of four lived in the apartment, says she wasn’t home when her son called saying the apartment caught fire.
“Everything went through my head like I gotta get my babies,” says Donaldson. “They just smelled the smoke. No fire alarms or nothing, and I have fire detectors.”
Donaldson tells News 4 she had previous concerns about wiring in the unit.
“I've been telling Skyview that something was wrong with my wiring.”Neighbors watched as flames went up.
“Man right before the holiday too that’s so sad,” says Cassandra Hughes, who lives across the street. “It’s scary because my kids know some kids who live here.”
Other neighbors prayed with the six adults and 21 children who lost their homes.
“We don’t know where we gunna go how they gone get school clothes stuff like that we don’t know,” says Harkina Pigg, who also lost her home.
The first call she received was her husband and kids couldn’t be found. She arrived to find them outside with nothing left.
“My boys, I got them out of there and we watched it go up,” says Darrell Pigg.
Nashville Fire officials say the there were no reported injuries to the public or NFD personnel. NFD is working with the property management and American Red Cross to provide resources to the impacted families.News 4 has reached out to property management for further comment.
NFD urges everyone to make heating safety a top priority as the temperatures continue to stay low. Also, make an escape plan for your home and practice the plan.
